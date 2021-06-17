Prime Day preview: Beats Flex wireless earphones for $39

Beats Flex wireless earphones are an affordable alternative to the brand's $150 Powerbeats. Right now, you can nab them for an incredibly low price before Prime Day.

Currently, Amazon has the Beats Flex wireless earphones on sale for just $39. That's $11 off their normal price and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones. It's one of the best early Prime Day headphone deals we've seen so far.

Beats Flex deal

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones: was $50 now $39 @ Amazon

At $11 off, Beats Flex headphones have never been cheaper. They feature the same Apple W1 chip found in the Beats Solo3, a built-in mic, USB-C charging support, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. Beats work with Apple and Android devices via the free Beats companion app. View Deal

Beats Flex earbuds automatically play music when they're in your ear and pause when around your neck.

Although we test these earphones, Beats Flex reviews from Amazon customers rate them at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Owners praise their great sound, clear call quality, and 12-hour long battery life.

The Beats Flex's Apple's W1 allows for seamless pairing with Apple devices. And like Apple AirPods, they support Audio Sharing so you can listen with a friend who also has Beats headphones or AirPods.

Beats Flex wireless earphones also work with Android devices and easily connect via Bluetooth. Its dedicated Beats app for Android lets you enable quick-pairing, view battery levels, and access firmware updates.

Now at their lowest price yet, Beats Flex wireless earphones are a great value for the price.

