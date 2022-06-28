Prime Day Beats headphone deals 2022: Best early discounts

Prime Day 2022 is drawing near and Prime Day deals on Beats headphones are inevitable. We expect Amazon and other stores to offer solid markdowns on Apple's other line of best-selling audio wearables.

Beats headphones and earbuds are among the most coveted audio gear around. Besides being heavy on the bass, they're stylish, colorful, and last long in between charges. More importantly, they pair instantly with Apple devices to complement any MacBook, iPad or iPhone.

If you're looking for Prime Day deals on Beats wearables, chances are you have your eye on the Beats Studio Buds (opens in new tab). Earlier this year, these popular Beats earbuds saw their first discount of $20. They later fell to a new price low of $119 ($30 off) in early June.

Apple's Beats Studio Buds are solid alternatives to AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation,360 Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we found their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design impressive. In real-world use, active noise-cancelling was decent. And with Siri and Google Assistant support on board, you can call on your favorite hands-free voice assistant whether you're team Apple or team Android.

We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. So if you're shopping around for new noise-cancelling earbuds for everyday use, they're worth considering.

Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and we're tracking the best headphone deals from Amazon and other retailers. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.

If you can't afford to wait, here's today's best prices on Beats headphones.

Prime Day Beats headphone deals — In-ear

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $114 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods wearable.

(opens in new tab) Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $50 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro with the pre Prime Day deal. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls.

Prime Day Beats headphone deals — Over-ear

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $209 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140 on the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3 Headphones: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Despite their age, the Beats Solo 3 still hold their own among today's best headphones. The Beats Solo 3 features Apple's W1 chip for fast and easy Bluetooth connectivity with Apple devices. Enjoy bass-heavy sound and up to 40-hours of battery life on a full charge. And with Fast Fuel charging, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo Pro Headphones: $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones rarely go on sale, however, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to snag them for less. Expectations are that Amazon and other retailers will offer solid discounts on Apple and Beats wearables.