Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones return to $159 in epic Apple sale

Best Buy's 4-Day Sale is in full swing with solid deals on Apple gear including Beats branded headphones. And for a limited time, the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are at their best price yet.

As part of the sale, you can get the Powerbeats Pro for $159 at Best Buy. When not on sale, these headphones would set you back $250, so that's $90 off their normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Beats 'phones and one of the best headphone deals we've seen this month.

Powerbeats Pro deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy

Now $90 off at Best Buy, the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are built with the active user in mind. They're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls. View Deal

Apple's proprietary Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are the best headphones for working out.

They offer great sound, a built-in mic, and up to 9 hours of battery life (15 with charging case).

Runners and gym rats will benefit from the Powerbeats Pro's wrap-around-the-ear secure fit and water-and-sweat resistance. Just like second-gen AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant, painless connectivity to your phone.

If you're looking for the best sports-centric headphones for your workout, the Powerbeats Pro are a wise choice — especially at this price.

This deal ends on January 21.