Pixel 6 Pro deal knocks $100 off our favorite Google phone

Google's Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best flagship phones to buy. Rarely on sale, the factory unlocked variant is getting a solid discount this week.

Right now, you can get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro for $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $899, so that's $100 you're saving. This marks the Pixel 6 Pro's lowest price ever and one of best phone deals we've seen this year.

For a limited time, save $100 on the excellent Google Pixel Pro 5G smartphone. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As we note in our Pixel 6 Pro review, it has a bright 120Hz touch screen, excellent software support and a fantastic camera system. After thorough testing, we rated the Pixel 6 Pro 4 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we loaded up 24 Google Chrome tabs, running a Netflix video in the background, and swiped through other apps like Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail. The Pixel 6 Pro's Tensor processor held strong with nary a stutter or lag.

The Pixel 6 Pro has an impressive camera array which incorporates a wide-angle, Ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto lenses on the back. An 11.MP front-camera handles selfies and video calls.

Weighing in at 7.4 ounces and 6.5 x 3.0 x .035 inches, the Pixel 6 Pro is more portable than competing phablets. It's lighter than Apple's iPhone Pro Max (8.5 ounces, 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3) and Samsung's S22 Ultra (8.1 ounces, 6.4 x 3 x 0.35 inches).

If you're long due for a new phone or Father's Day gift shopping, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a wise choice.