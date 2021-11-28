Best OnePlus 9 Cyber Monday deals 2021

The OnePlus 9 is a solid upgrade and a more budget-friendly Samsung flagship alternative. Cyber Monday deals are in full swing and retailers are putting their best OnePlus 9 Cyber Monday deals out there, and there's never been a better time to upgrade your phone.

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a new phone and the OnePlus 9 is one of the best smartphones around. It features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For all your apps and important files, it offers 128GB of storage.

In our OnePlus 9 review, during testing, we were impressed by the phone's fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus 9 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 9 features a glass construction and a barely visible OnePlus logo on the rear. There's a volume rocker on the left edge and an iPhone-like ring/vibrate/silent slider on the right.

At 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 inches and 6.8 ounces, the OnePlus is on par with the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches, 6.7 ounces) and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches, 6.7 ounces).

Cyber Monday 2021 fell on November 26 and we saw tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Need a phone right away? Check out the best OnePlus 9 deals below and visit our Cyber Monday phone deals hub for more.

OnePlus Cyber Monday deals

OnePlus 9 5G Unlocked: was $729 now $599 @ Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Unlocked: was $729 now $599 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G for Cyber Monday. It packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the OnePlus 9's lowest price ever and one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Unlocked: was $1,069 now $899 @ Amazon OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Unlocked: was $1,069 now $899 @ Amazon

Now $269 off list, the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone has never been cheaper. This model bumps you up to a 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

One Plus 9 5G (UK) SIM-Free: was £729 now £529 @ Amazon One Plus 9 5G (UK) SIM-Free: was £729 now £529 @ Amazon

Save £200 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G for Cyber Monday. This UK-exclusive packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the OnePlus 9's lowest UK price ever and one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get. This price ends 11/28/2021

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (UK) SIM-Free: was £829 now £629 @ Amazon OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (UK) SIM-Free: was £829 now £629 @ Amazon

Now £200 off in the UK, the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone has never been cheaper. This model bumps you up to a 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This price ends 11/28/2021



OnePlus Buds Z: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon OnePlus Buds Z: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Buds Z is currently $10 off in this Cyber Monday Deal. If you're looking for a pair of comfortable earbuds to accompany your new OnePlus 9, this could be a worthwhile purchase. With 10mm dynamic drivers, these earbuds excel in delivering deep bass. Its also advertised as having 20 hours of battery life for those who anticipate frequent outdoor use.

