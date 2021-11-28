Cyber Monday Phone Deals 2021: Cheap iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and more

With huge savings across the board, the pre-Cyber Monday smartphone deals of 2021 prove this is the best time of the year to buy a new iPhone or Android phone.

To help you find the best bang for your buck, we’ve put together this handy guide, which points you in the right direction towards the biggest discounts on current and previous-gen phones.

Black Friday has come and gone, but the deals are still ripe for the picking. The lead up to Cyber Monday prove that the holdiay savings are far from over. Some offers and sales have already launched with a lot of products probably hitting their best prices already.

Cyber Monday iPhone deals

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: Up to $900 off with a trade-in @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: Up to $900 off with a trade-in @ T-Mobile

With a huge discount available on both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, to both new and existing T-Mobile customers, this is an awesome time to pick up one of Apple’s latest pro phones — sporting ProMotion displays and an incredible camera system.

iPhone 13: Up to $800 off with a trade-in, and $1000 with a switch @ Verizon iPhone 13: Up to $800 off with a trade-in, and $1000 with a switch @ Verizon

New and existing customers can get up to $800 off an iPhone 13 with a trade-in on an eligible unlimited data plan. Also, new customers can get a $1,000 gift card as a welcome bonus too!

iPhone 12: Was $20 per month, now $15 per month @ AT&T iPhone 12: Was $20 per month, now $15 per month @ AT&T

The iPhone 12 is still a damn impressive phone, which is made even better with this plan for a mere fifteen bucks.

Cyber Monday Android phone deals

OnePlus 9 5G Unlocked: was $729 now $599 @ Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Unlocked: was $729 now $599 @ Amazon

Save $141 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G for post-Black Friday. It packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the OnePlus 9's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday deals you can get.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Unlocked: was $1,069 now $899 @ Amazon OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Unlocked: was $1,069 now $899 @ Amazon

Now $170 off list, the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone has never been cheaper. This model bumps you up to a 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off with eligible trade-in @ AT&T Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off with eligible trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can trade in their phone to take a significant chunk off the cost of an Unlimited plan. After the $30 activation fee, you could be getting this plan for $6.67 a month on a 36-month plan.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 5a is a versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous OLED touch screen, an excellent cameras. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review , there’s a lot to love about this phone — from the durable construction, to the great flexible display and more! Now, enjoy $150 off.

Google Pixel 6: up to $200 off @ AT&T Google Pixel 6: up to $200 off @ AT&T

Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $15 a month on the AT&T Installment Plan. This offer is available to both new and existing customers, and comes with 5G data included, FirstNet-ready capabilities and additional network security thanks to AT&T’s ActiveArmor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was $19.45 per month, now $5 per month @ AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was $19.45 per month, now $5 per month @ AT&T

Samsung’s impressive Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs some impressive specs, decent long-term software support and a super low monthly price. This is a great option for those looking for a good phone on a budget.