Trending

Cyber Monday Phone Deals 2021: Cheap iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

By

Here are the best Cyber Monday phone deals worth your hard-earned money!

Cyber Monday Phone Deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

The best Cyber Monday phone deals cover iPhones and Android blowers — giving you huge savings that make even Black Friday blush!

To help you find the best bang for your buck, we’ve put together this handy guide, which points you in the right direction towards the biggest discounts on current and previous-gen phones.

Cyber Monday Phone deals: Quick links

Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Phone
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Show all Options
Monthly Cost
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Any Data
Minutes
Texts
Contract Length
Storage Size
Colour
Condition
Screen Type
Contracts
Sim Free
Sim Only
Showing 10 of 98,927 deals
Filters
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13, 128GB, Blue
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Sky
36 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Sky
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
(128GB Gold)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£35
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Editor's Pick
Claim Free Apple TV & Music
Learn More
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
(128GB Gold)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB...
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Editor's Pick
Claim Free Apple TV & Music
Learn More
Apple iPhone 13 Mini
(128GB Red)
Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128GB...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£20
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Editor's Pick
Claim Free Apple TV & Music
Learn More
Apple iPhone 12
(64GB Red)
iPhone 12 5G 64GB
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£29
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
(128GB Silver)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 5G (128GB...
2GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Sky Mobile
36 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Sky
Learn More
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
(64GB Red)
iPhone 12 mini 5G 64GB
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£49
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
(128GB Blue)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G...
2GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Sky Mobile
36 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Sky
Learn More
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE
2GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Sky Mobile
36 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Sky
No upfront costs
Learn More
Apple iPhone 13
(128GB Blue)
Apple iPhone 13 128GB Blue on...
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£10
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Fantastic value
Claim Free Apple TV & Music
Learn More
Load more deals

Cyber Monday Google Pixel 6 Deals

Phone
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Monthly Cost
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Any Data
Minutes
Texts
Contract Length
Storage Size
Colour
Contracts
Sim Free
Sim Only
Showing 10 of 5,036 deals
Filters
Google Pixel 6
(128GB Coral)
Google Pixel 6 128GB
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£39
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(128GB White)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB...
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£55
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Google Pixel 6
(128GB Black)
Google Pixel 6 128GB Stormy...
30GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£109
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Low monthly bills
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(White)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB...
20GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£29.99
 upfront
View Deal
at ID Mobile
Learn More
Google Pixel 6
(128GB Black)
Google Pixel 6 128GB Stormy...
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Save £120 Cashback by redemption
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(128GB Black)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£9.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Google Pixel 6
(128GB Coral)
Google Pixel 6 128GB Kinda...
20GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£9.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(128GB Black)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (128GB...
20GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£9.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Carphone Warehouse
Learn More
Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 128GB Sorta...
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£29
 upfront
View Deal
at ID Mobile
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(White)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£29.99
 upfront
View Deal
at ID Mobile
Learn More
Load more deals

Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Deals

Phone
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Show all Options
Monthly Cost
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Any Data
Minutes
Texts
Contract Length
Storage Size
Colour
Condition
Contracts
Sim Free
Sim Only
Showing 10 of 23,370 deals
Filters
Samsung Galaxy S21
(128GB Pink)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB...
250GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
O2
24 months
£49.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobilephonesdirect
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
(128GB Black)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G...
105GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Samsung Mobile
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
(128GB Silver)
Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 128GB...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£89
 upfront
View Deal
at Affordablemobiles
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
(256GB Green)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G...
40GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
£70
 upfront
View Deal
at EE Mobile
Best on EE
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
(128GB White)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G...
30GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£39
 upfront
View Deal
at buymobiles.net
Excellent value
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S21
(128GB)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
No upfront costs
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
(128GB Black)
Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
£89
 upfront
View Deal
at Affordablemobiles
Best on EE
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
(128GB)
Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 128GB...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
£19.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Affordablemobiles
Best on EE
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
(256GB Green)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G...
30GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£74.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Samsung Mobile
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
(128GB Black)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
£69
 upfront
View Deal
at buymobiles.net
Best on EE
Learn More
Load more deals

Black Friday OnePlus Deals

Phone
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Monthly Cost
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Any Data
Minutes
Texts
Contract Length
Contracts
Sim Free
Sim Only
Showing 10 of 427 deals
Filters
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£49
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£49
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£49
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
150GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£49
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£64.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£59.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
OnePlus 9 Pro
(128GB Black)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 128GB
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£49
 upfront
View Deal
at Fonehouse
Learn More
Load more deals

Cyber Monday SIM free Phone Deals

OnePlus 9 5G: was £629 now £449 @ Amazon

OnePlus 9 5G: was £629 now £449 @ Amazon
Save £180 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G for Black Friday. It packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the OnePlus 9's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday deals you can get. 

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was £729 now £619 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was £729 now £619 @ Amazon
Samsung’s latest flagship phone is now £110 cheaper. It packs a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra-wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom. It also records 8K video which makes it a great phone for content creators. 

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: was £999 now £820 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: was £999 now £820 @ Amazon
Looking for a Galaxy phone with more screen real estate? The Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is now £179 cheaper, boasting a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, along with the same Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and  4,000mAh battery.

View Deal
OPPO Reno4 5G: was £499 now £229 @ Amazon

OPPO Reno4 5G: was £499 now £229 @ Amazon
If you're after a steal and 5G connectivity, this £280 price cut should do the trick. The Oppo Reno4 5G boasts a Snapdragon 765G chip, 8 GB + 128 GB for storage, a swanky 6.4-inch display, and a 48 MP camera to snap something fantastic pictures. 

View Deal
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 