Cyber Monday Phone Deals 2021: Cheap iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

The best Cyber Monday phone deals cover iPhones and Android blowers — giving you huge savings that make even Black Friday blush!
To help you find the best bang for your buck, we’ve put together this handy guide, which points you in the right direction towards the biggest discounts on current and previous-gen phones.
Cyber Monday iPhone deals
Cyber Monday Google Pixel 6 Deals
Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Deals
Black Friday OnePlus Deals
Cyber Monday SIM free Phone Deals
OnePlus 9 5G: was £629 now £449 @ Amazon
Save £180 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G for Black Friday. It packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the OnePlus 9's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday deals you can get.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was £729 now £619 @ Amazon
Samsung’s latest flagship phone is now £110 cheaper. It packs a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra-wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom. It also records 8K video which makes it a great phone for content creators.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: was £999 now £820 @ Amazon
Looking for a Galaxy phone with more screen real estate? The Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is now £179 cheaper, boasting a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, along with the same Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 4,000mAh battery.
OPPO Reno4 5G: was £499 now £229 @ Amazon
If you're after a steal and 5G connectivity, this £280 price cut should do the trick. The Oppo Reno4 5G boasts a Snapdragon 765G chip, 8 GB + 128 GB for storage, a swanky 6.4-inch display, and a 48 MP camera to snap something fantastic pictures.