Nintendo Switch bundle and OLED model still in stock at Walmart

It's mid-December and crunch time for procrastinating holiday shoppers. If a Nintendo Switch restock is on your radar, Walmart still has units available which is a deal in itself.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch Console Bundle for $299 at Walmart. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Cons, a 12-Month membership of Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $20) and a Nintendo Switch carrying case.

The console alone retails for $299, so this deal is excellent value since you're getting bonus gifts.

If you're looking for a PS5 or Xbox alternative, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming consoles to buy. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage and Bluetooth audio support. The Switch's versatile lets you in TV mode, tabletop mode or take it to go in handheld mode. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Cons, a 12-Month membership of Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $20) and a Nintendo Switch carrying case.

Walmart has the impossible to find Nintendo Switch OLED in stock for $349.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best game consoles you can get. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage and as of recent — wireless headphone support. The Switch's versatile design lets you go from playing on your TV or in handheld gaming mode. It's basically two consoles in one.

Although we didn't test the standard model, in our Switch OLED review, we got to check out the platform's robust game library. It offers latter-day fan favorites as well as third-party titles. With its sturdy, convertible design and ease of use, the Switch accommodates just about any style of play.

Nintendo Switch consoles generally sell out quickly, so we recommend you act fast to secure one today!