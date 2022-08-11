Motorola Razr 5G falls to $799 amidst moto Razr 2022 launch

Save $600 on Moto's 2nd gen Razr flip phone

Motorola Razr 5G smartphone
Motorola Razr (Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Razr 5G reimagines the brand's iconic Razr flip phone. Amid reports of the Moto Razr 2022 preorder launch in China (opens in new tab), its predecessor is now heavily discounted.

Currently, Best Buy offers the 2020 Motorola Razr for $799 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $1,399, so that's $600 in savings and its lowest price of the year. This is one the best phone deals we've spotted all season.

Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price. 

Save $600 on the unlocked Motorola Moto Razer 5G 2nd Gen. This reimagined iconic fliphone has a 6.2 inch foldable pOLED (2142 x 876) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Factory unlocked, it works with all major U.S. carrier networks: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. It also works with prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Simple Mobile, and others. 

Motorola's Razr 5G foldable smartphone is a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 alternative. It features a 6.2 inch foldable pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM and Adreno 620 graphics. For apps, photos and important files, you get 256GB of built-in storage.

Outfitted with a 48MP camera, the Razr captures sharp, vibrant photos and doubles as a 20MP selfie camera when the device is closed. 

Although we didn't test this phone, Motorola Razr 5G reviews rate it 4 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Owners praise overall functionality, fast touch accuracy and excellent camera. Nostalgic users love the Razr's retro signature "Hello Moto" ringtone option. 

Design-wise, the Razr folds in half and easily fits in your palm or pocket. Its metal and glass construction modernizes the classic Razr aesthetic. When its closed, you can reply to messages, skip songs, get directions and more on its 2.7 inch external touchscreen.

Now $600 off, the Motorola Razr is a solid choice if you don't want to shell out $1,000 for a flagship foldable. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  