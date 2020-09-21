More PS5 pre-orders are coming — Sony apologizes for disastrous start

Sony knows the first wave of PS5 pre-orders was mishandled. The company apologized to customers on Twitter last week and promised to make more consoles available to those who missed out.

“Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother,” Sony tweeted from the PlayStation Twitter account. “We truly apologize for that.”

Note: You can bookmark our PS5 pre-order page to stay up-to-date on the availability of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

As a recap, Sony announced the price and release date of the PS5 on Wednesday in a video showcase but failed to mention pre-orders. Shortly after the video, and a few minutes after it was leaked by The Game Awards Geoff Keighley, the gaming giant announced on Twitter that pre-orders would begin the next day, on Thursday.

As Keighley had predicted, some retailers jumped the gun, posting PS5 pre-orders a day before they were supposed to go up. Demand for the PS5 caused GameStop to crash while Best Buy's website wouldn't let people check out. Needless to say, the consoles sold out immediately.

So many people ordered at once that Amazon warned customers that some PS5 pre-orders might not arrive on launch day, November 12, because the online store doesn't know how many units it can secure.

Sony is now saying it will release more PS5 consoles for pre-order "over the next few days" and says retailers will provide details, which we suspect will include a specific time for when pre-orders will go live. Sony didn't clarify whether these pre-order would be available at launch, stating only that it would have more PS5s "available through the end of the year."

For its part, Xbox is having a field day with Sony's errors. The gaming rival was quick to react to the situation, posting a savage tweet with a jab at Sony "(don’t worry - we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon)." Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S begin tomorrow, November 22 at 11am ET (8am PT).