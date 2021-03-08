The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals in March

Microsoft's Surface Pro 2-in-1s are versatile, lightweight, and powerful enough to replace your laptop. These Windows-charged tablets are available in three models — the 13-inch Surface Pro X, 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7, and 12.3-inch Surface Pro 6.

Direct competitors to Apple's iPad Pro, Surface Pro tablets range in price from $799 to $1,299. Luckily, many of the best Surface Pro deals we've seen chop a considerable amount of their usual prices. One of the best Surface Pro deals you can get right now is the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard for $599. That's $360 in savings and the lowest price ever for this tablet bundle. In fact, this is one of the best Surface device deals you'll find outside of Black Friday.

If you're looking for a powerful, portable tablet PC, the Surface Pro line has a device for you. Here are the best Surface Pro deals you can get right now.

Best Surface Pro deals right now

Best Surface Pro deals

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best Surface Pro X deals Surface Pro X's strongest ARM Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB | Weight: 1.7 pounds | Screen Size: 13-inches | Resolution: 2880 x 1920-pixels | CPU: SQ1/SQ2 | Front Camera: 5MP | Rear Camera: 10MP | Battery Life: Up to 15 hours (Rated) AU $2,934.20 View Deal at Amazon Stunning 13-inch display Sleek design Excellent 5MP webcam No 5G/Wi-Fi 6 Pricey keyboard and stylus sold separately

Microsoft's Surface Pro X is a versatile Windows tablet PC. The optional keyboard (sold separately) makes it a capable 2-in-1 laptop. Starting at $1,299, the latest model Surface Pro X features a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen, 3.1-GHz Microsoft SQ2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. This device offers a significant performance over the first Surface Pro X with Microsoft's 2-GHz SQ1 8-core chop.

As we note in our Surface Pro X SQ2 review, it boasts a gorgeous 13-inch display, sleek, premium design, and good battery life. Design-wise, the Surface Pro X has slimmer bezels and rounded corners compared to the Surface Pro 7. It retains the convenient kickstand of its sibling on the back.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best Surface Pro 7 deals Surface Pro 7 with USB-C, 10th Gen CPU power Storage: 128GB/256GB | Weight: 1.7 pounds | Screen Size: 12.3-inches | Resolution: 2736 x 1824-pixels | CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3/Core i5 | Front Camera: 5MP | Rear Camera: 8MP | Battery Life: 8 hours AU $974 View Deal at Microsoft AU Bright, vivid display Speedy overall performance Premium metal design Keyboard and stylus sold separately

With a starting price of $749, the Surface Pro 7 remains one of the most versatile Windows tablets out there. It has the same minimalist design as the Surface Pro 6. Just about the only difference is that it has a new USB-C port on the side.

The base model packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Measuring 0.3 inches thin and weighing 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as its predecessor, the Surface Pro 6. It's a tad thicker and heavier than its industry rival, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we praised its premium design and bright, vivid display. The tablet's fast performance was also impressive and we gave the Surface Pro 7 a rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deals Surface Pro 6 2-in-1 to beat Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Weight: 1.7 pounds | Screen Size: 12.3 inches | Resolution: 2736 x 1824-pixels | CPU : 8th Gen Intel Core i5/Core i7 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 5MP | Battery: 9 hours AU $1,500 View Deal at Ebay Fast performance Superb battery life Bright, color-rich display Lacks USB-C connection

Although it may be showing its age, the Surface Pro 6 is still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It configures into any of three modes: tablet, laptop or studio. Sturdy and stable, the Surface Pro 6 is as light and portable build as its successors.

With an entry level price tag of $799, the Surface Pro 6 has everything you could ever want in a tablet PC. The base model packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review, we loved its fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and colorful display. Although it lacks USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, we gave the Surface Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall fast performance.