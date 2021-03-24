Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 power gets massive £170 price cut

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the best business laptops on the market today, striking the right balance between a laptop and a tablet. In fact, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around.

And what makes it even better is a big price cut. For a limited time, you can save £170 on a Surface Pro 7 , which takes the price down to only £729!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was £899 now £729 @ Currys PC World

This configuration of the Surface Pro 7 packs an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, Iris Plus integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. All of this ensures that its beautiful 12.3-inch Quad HD display runs without a hitch.View Deal

As you can read in our Surface Pro 7 review , we’re big fans of its premium design and bright, vivid display. Plus, its fast performance earned a 4-star rating from our team of tough critics.

During our tests, this tablet’s 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio is gorgeously vivid, detailed and incredibly bright. This is particularly impressive for not only binge-watching your favorite show, but for seeing accurate colours when working creatively.

However, what makes this stand out as a tablet you can actually get work done on is the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 128GB SSD.