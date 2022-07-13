Massive savings on Sony cameras and lenses for Prime Day — save over $600!

Grab one of Sony's outstanding mirrorless cameras and lenses and save over $600 for Prime Day! Sony has been one of the dominant players in the digital mirrorless camera revolution and if you head over to Amazon right now you can enjoy huge savings on several of Sony's Alpha series cameras.

As a little taste, the Sony a7R IV (opens in new tab) 61MP camera has been a favorite of prosumers since its release, and it's got a huge price cut. You can also snag the Sony ZV-10 and save $100 right now at Amazon (opens in new tab). The ZV-E10 is a super capable vlogging camera that produces excellent video and photos.

Sony has also lowered the prices on many lenses for Prime Day, giving consumers the opportunity to buy some excellent glass and save money. Let's have a peek at what Sony is bringing to the Prime Day event.

Sony Camera Deals

(opens in new tab) Sony a7R IV: was $3,499.99 now $2,999.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony a7R IV is a great prosumer flagship camera that features a 61MP full-frame sensor, fantastic autofocus and AF subject tracking system, 20 fps burst shooting, 4K video film, and some of the best color science in the business. You can get the fantastic Sony A7rIV at Amazon right now and save $500.

(opens in new tab) Sony α7R III: was $2,799.99 now $2,199.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This third-generation Sony a7R III camera features a 42MP full-frame sensor and is capable of shooting amazing 4K videos. It also comes with a 3-inch flip-out touch screen, speedy autofocus, 10 fps shooting with full AF, and subject tracking and body stabilization to make sure you get clean steady photos and videos. You can save $600 right now and pick one up at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Sony ZV-E10: was $798 now $698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony ZV-E10 is a great vlogging camera with a 3-inch flip-out touch screen, 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor, films video in UHD 4K, quick autofocus, and subject tracking, and a long-lasting battery. You can save $100 right now.

Sony Lenses

Sony glass has come a long way and is now some of the most coveted lenses in the camera arena. For Prime Day, you can pick up some fantastic Sony lenses and score some huge savings!

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM Full-Frame Wide Angle Prime G Master Lens: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Sony 14mm wide-angle lens is a great lens to add to your kit. This ultra-wide lens features an F1.8 max 9-blade circular aperture, and two XA elements, one aspherical, two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass, and one Super ED element coupled with Nano AR coating II all contribute to high-contrast, high-resolution results with corner-to-corner sharpness and dramatically reduce chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting. It's a great lens for all kinds of filming, especially in tight indoor spaces.