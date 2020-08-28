Lord of the Rings: Gollum gameplay shown off in screenshots

At Future Games Show today, we were given new information on the bizarre Lord of the Rings: Gollum game. While we only saw the original teaser trailer, we were also shown some screenshots along with narration from Daedalic Entertainment Project Manager Saide Haberstroh.

She gave us some insight into what we can expect from the product, including details on its gameplay and narrative. Lord of the Rings: Gollum has an estimated release for 2021, which makes sense considering a lack of actual gameplay footage.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum screenshots and gameplay

Haberstroh describes Lord of the Rings: Gollum as an "action-adventure with a big focus on storytelling." She continues, "we are aiming for an all-around experience where gameplay and story go hand in hand to create the ultimate Gollum game."

The developers want decision making to be a large part of the game, hoping to "immerse players deeply in Gollum's inner conflict to tell a very personal story in front of the epic world-changing events in Middle-Earth." Specifically referring to dialogue, we can expect an "inner conflict mini-game" where the player will have to decide whether we speak as Gollum or Sméagol.

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

These choices will be color-coded with green dialogue choices representing Sméagol and red ones for Gollum. In an attempt to emulate the bipolar issues with the character, players will have to struggle to pick the dialogue option they want. Each choice will be flying across the screen and the player has to spam certain buttons to "manifest" the choice they desire.

Outside of its narrative, the gameplay for Lord of the Rings: Gollum seems to involve "subtle tactical stealth, some environmental puzzles, climbing challenges and fast paced parkour action." Additionally, the game wants to have players explore "familiar locations which have never been seen in such detail."