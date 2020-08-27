Future Games Show: How to watch over 40 game reveals on Friday

GamesRadar is returning this Friday with its second Future Games Show conference. With more than 40 games in the show's lineup, we can expect to gets a first look at new trailers for indie gems and blockbuster titles.

Some of the publishers and developers we can expect to see at the show include Activison, Ubisoft, 2K, SEGA, Devolver Digital, Modus Games, Merge Games, Frontier Developments, Daedalic Entertainment, PLAYISM, Stuck In Attic, Walkabout Games, General Interactive Co., Jaw Drop Games, Rocketship Park, TeamKill Media, Toplitz Productions, Studio 369, Raw Fury, The Binary Mill, Systemic Reaction, Ice Water Games and more.

Dan Hawkins at GamesRadar says "Viewers can expect a mix of new trailers, gameplay demos and developer interviews over 90 packed minutes." Additionally, the show is being hosted by David Hayter and Debi Mae West, the voices behind Solid Snake and Meryl within the Metal Gear Solid series.

Future Games Show: How to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook

Future Games Show will be taking place on August 28 (this Friday) at 12pm PT or 3pm ET. You can tune in on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. If you're excited about any upcoming games (or are a fan of Metal Gear Solid), it'll be worth your time to tune into the show.

GamesRadar also published a teaser for what we can expect from the Future Games Show, which can be seen here. Furthermore, you can also watch the previous Future Games Show which aired in June to get a taste of what you can expect tomorrow.