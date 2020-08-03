Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon now $888 off in back-to-school sale

Lenovo's back-to-school sale is in full swing this week with huge deals on laptops. Right now, the PC maker is also heavily discounting some of its best business machines including the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for $1,331 ($887 off) via coupon, "THINKSCHOOL". The normal price for this laptop is $2,219, so you're saving $888.

This is one of the best prices we've seen for this PC. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals available this week.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7:from $899 @ Lenovo

Lenovo back to school laptop deals takes up to $1,249 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7. The cheapest model on sale packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is one of the best laptops for the boardroom or the classroom.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon in this deals packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 review, we loved its slim, lightweight design and bright, vibrant 1080p display. We gave it the Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and class-leading keyboard.

The new ThinkPad Carbon X1 sports the same sleek shape and stealthy finish as the previous-gen Carbon X1 Gen 7. Just about the only thing that distinguishes the two is an "X1" stamp under the signature ThinkPad logo.

Reinforced with carbon fiber, the ThinkPad Carbon X1's military-grade specs withstand high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops and spills.

The laptop's security features include secure data encryption, a ThinkShutter webcam cover, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and an IR camera for Windows Hello login.

At 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, the 2.4-pound ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is about the same size as the ExpertBook B9450 0.6 inches, 2.2 pounds) and the Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds). It's significantly lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

For an ultraportable laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 has a generous assortment of ports. It's equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI 1.4 input. There's also a lock slot and headphone/mic jack combo on board.

At a whopping $888 off, the 8th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an incredible value.

On a smaller budget? As an alternative, you can get last year's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 on sale starting from $899.

We tested the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 and it also received the Editor's Choice stamp of approval for design, stunning display and long battery life.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon deals end August 9 so act fast to take advantage of these incredible savings.