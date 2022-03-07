How is this Lenovo gaming laptop so cheap? RTX 3050 power for just $650

By published

Save $250 on this Lenovo RTX 3050 gaming laptop

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i for just $820
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i for $649 with a free copy of Dying Light 2. At $250 off, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals out there today. 

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is already one of the best cheap gaming laptops for the money, so to see a discount like this just makes it an essential purchase for anybody's first portable gaming system on a budget.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $899 now $649 @ Newegg with free copy of Dying Light 2

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $899 now $649 @ Newegg with free copy of Dying Light 2
This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i deal knocks $250 off its normal price. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and 3.1-GHz Core i5-11300H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. For your storage needs, it houses a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i review, it impressed us with its strong performance and graphics. We also liked decent battery life and gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out 5 stars. 

During real-world testing, the laptop's Intel Core i7-10750H CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos without a hitch. In our lab's Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i scored 20,911. This beats the budget gaming laptop average (16,756) and the Dell G5 15 (16,722). 

For a modestly priced gaming laptop, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i provides decent battery life. It went the distance of 5 hours and 40 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's longer than the 5:17 budget gaming laptop average, the HP Gaming Pavilion 15 (5:26) and Acer Nitro 5 (4:22). 

With a weight of 4.8 pounds and a 14.1 x 9.8 x 1-inch frame, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i is more portable than its 15-inch laptop competitors. It's lighter The HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches), Dell G5 15 SE (2019) (5.6 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches), and Acer Nitro 5 (4.9 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 1 inches).

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop with strong performance and decent battery, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a solid buy. Lenovo gaming laptop deals generally sell out fast, so we recommend you jump on it while you still can. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 628 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus TUF Dash F15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
1
ASUS...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Razer Blade 14
(1TB Black)
Our Review
2
Razer Blade 14 14in Qhd 165hz...
Ebay
View Deal
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
Our Review
3
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition...
Dell
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Our Review
4
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16"...
Lenovo AU
View Deal
MSI GE76 Raider
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
MSI Raider GE76 17.3" Full HD...
Kogan.com
View Deal
Acer Nitro 5
Our Review
6
31.5" Acer Nitro XZ0 1080p...
Mighty Ape
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft AU
View Deal
Acer Nitro 5
Our Review
8
31.5" Acer Nitro XZ0 1080p...
Gorilla Gaming
View Deal
Acer Nitro 5
(Black)
Our Review
9
Acer NH.QBZSA.004 Nitro 5...
The Good Guys Australia
View Deal
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
(15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 7)
Our Review
10
Alienware M15 R5 15.6" FHD...
JB HI-FI
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 