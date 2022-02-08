Lenovo Presidents' Day sale: Up to 70% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad Flex, and more

Lenovo's Presidents' Day sneak peek offers discounts of up to 70% off sitewide. Whether you're due for a new gadget or Valentine's Day gift shopping, you'll save big on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga tablets, and more.

Right now, you can get Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 AMD Laptop for $809 via coupon, "THINKPDEALS2022". Typically, it sells for $1,799, so that's $990 off its normal price and one of the best laptop deals from the sale.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 is one of the best business machines to buy. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

In our AMD ThinkPad X13 review, we found its durability, fantastic keyboard and wide selection of ports impressive. We were also fond of the notebook's outstanding real-world performance and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with efficient and seamless multitask handling.

If you're in the market for a flexible 2-in-1 laptop, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for just $655 ($275 off) via coupon, "SNEAKYIDEADB4".

We took the 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 for a spin and it delivered solid performance, good audio quality, and 14+ long battery life.

And that's just a sample of the best Presidents' Day deals at Lenovo. See more of our top Lenovo doorbuster deals below.

Lenovo's Presidents' Day Sneak Peek Sale ends February 13

Lenovo Presidents' Day sale

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $929 now $655 @ Lenovo

Save $275 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Flex via coupon, "SNEAKYIDEADB4" with this early Lenovo Presidents' Day deal. The laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen at 250 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $999 now $679 @ Lenovo

Take $320 off the Lenovo Yoga 7i via coupon, "PREZSNEAK3" . This versatile 2-in-1 laptop has 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen with 300nits of brightness, and is powered by Window 11 Home 64. Its specs sheet lists a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. Quantities are limited, so we suggest you act now.