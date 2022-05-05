Lenovo Chromebook Duet hits new price low of $189

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet is the best budget 2-in-1 laptop for the money. Powered by Chrome OS, it's Google's answer to Microsoft's Surface detachable 2-in-1 tablets.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for just $189 at Best Buy. Traditionally, it retails for $299, so that's $110 in savings. This is the Chromebook Duet's lowest price to date and one of today's best laptop deals.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy

At $110 off, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is at its lowest price yet. For just $189 you get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop. The Chromebook Duet flaunts a sleek, portable design, good performance and 13-hour battery life. As for specs, it has a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, a MediaTek Helio P60T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Lenovo's beloved Chromebook Duet is one of the best convertible laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, MediaTek Helio P60T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with 15GB of Google Drive storage and tons of useful Google Perks.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we liked its ultraportable design, color-rich display, and overall performance. We were also impressed by its long lasting battery which endured 13 hours on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In one test, we opened 24 Google Chrome tabs, an additional tab playing a 1080p YouTube video, and opened up Google Docs. Paragraph after paragraph, there was no system slowdown or lag. In our lab, the Chromebook Duet scored 5,526 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark. It scored higher than the average Chromebook, which has an overall-performance score of 5,293.

At a weight of 2 pounds and 9.6 x 6.7 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Duet is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and smaller than the Samsung Chromebook 3 (2.5 pounds, 11 x 8 x 0.7 inches) and HP Chromebook x360 12b (2.9 pounds, 10.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches). As for connectivity, the Chromebook Duet has a single USB Type-C port for power charging, data transfer, DisplayPort and USB on-the-go.

If you're in the market for a portable, versatile PC, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an exceptional value — especially at this price!