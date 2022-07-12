Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds are just $49 for Prime Day

Mid-range performance at a budget-friendly price, the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds are criminally underrated and one of the top finds for under $100. And their price has dropped even lower for Prime Day.

For today only, you can get the Jabra Elite 3 for just $49 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally priced at $79, this is 38% off the MSRP, making this a steal for some of the best cheap wireless earbuds out there.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Purchase the Jabra Elite 3 for $30 off the original price ($79). This is the biggest markdown we’ve seen yet and an incredible deal for anyone wanting versatile audio, great call quality, and select features in an affordable package.



In our Jabra Elite 3 review, we praised the buds for their dynamic and vibrant sound. The tiny 6mm speakers produced punchy bass, while Jabra’s soundstage gave mids and highs proper representation on instrumental-heavy recordings. They earned a 4 out of 5-star rating and have been included on several of our ‘best of’ lists, including best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones.

Owners are granted access to Jabra Sound+, a companion app loaded with personalization tools. You can tweak sound by selecting from several well-engineered presets, enable HearThrough, and use the Call Experience feature to optimize call quality by increasing how loud and deep your voice sounds on calls.

The Elite 3 is a notable calling headset that produces clear-sounding voice and video calls. You can even use it in stereo or mono mode, meaning that one bud can take calls and the other can remain in the charging case.

While some of the other entries in the Elite series are worth looking at, especially the sporty, noise-cancelling Elite 4 Active (now $89 for Prime Day (opens in new tab)), the Elite 3 gets you the most bang for your buck.

Prime Day 2022 is in full effect and Laptop Magazine is tracking the best deals at Amazon and other retailers. Make sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on today's must-have tech.