iPadOS 15 unveiled: Here's why you should update your iPad

Apple just announced the Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6, which start at $329 and $499, respectively. But most importantly, they are announced alongside iPadOS 15.

Here's everything that you get with the iPadOS 15 update and why you should upgrade when it comes this fall.

iPadOS 15: Everything included

What's new? First things first is the new multitasking menu. This lets you full-screen, slide over, split view and center a window to work on multiple apps at the same time.

There are also new keyboard shortcuts, which let you create a new document, open document, print, show page navigator, undo, redo, cut, copy, select all, duplicate, find, create diction and place an emoji.

You can now add widgets to your home screen and browse through the App Library. There's also the addition of Quick Note and Notes, which easily lets you write, add links and photos to the quick note-taking app. You can easily organize and share with people thanks to the addition of tags and mentions.

FaceTime is updated with SharePlay, which lets you have conversations with people while watching or listening to content. This is easily the best way to watch and listen together. You can even share your screen.

There are also some minor updates to Safari, Maps, Messages and more. What's most exciting is that there's now an Auto Translate feature that detects speech.

iPadOS 15 launches sometime this fall, and is certainly worth updating your machine, especially if you want a new way to connect with long-distance friends or significant others.