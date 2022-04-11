iOS 16 to reportedly focus on new health-tracking features and notification updates

Apple's WWDC 2022 will soon be upon us, but we may already have a good idea about what iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9 will bring to the table — but don't expect too many changes.



Taking place on June 6, the upcoming event will primarily focus on the latest and greatest software updates to Apple's various platforms including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that while we may not see a major redesign to iOS, we can expect "fairly significant enhancements across the board."

As stated in the Power On newsletter (via iMore), iOS 16 is tipped to bring new health-tracking features and an update to notifications. Named "Sydney," the upcoming iPhone software update is expected to go hand-in-hand with the Apple Watch too, as Gurman also states that watchOS 9 will offer "major upgrades to activity and health tracking."



As for iPadOS 16, Gurman weighed in stating that it might get a new multitasking interface. While macOS 13 and tvOS 16 will be in the spotlight, we have yet to hear what new features the updates will have up their sleeves.



Another key feature rumored to be in the works is Apple Classical, a new app that will replace classical music service Primephonic. According to MacRumors, signs of the upcoming Apple Music app have been spotted in the iOS 15.5 beta. Primephonic was taken down after Apple purchased the service back in 2021, giving us reason to believe it will be incorporated into Apple Music and possibly revealed during WWDC 2022.



Interestingly, Apple's heavily rumored AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to offer a wealth of health-tracking updates. If these new features for iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are revealed during the upcoming event, this could give us an idea of what to expect for the second-gen earbuds — expected to arrive in the second half of 2022.



Whatever iOS updates are coming to Apple's various products during WWDC 2022, we can also expect them to arrive on the iPhone 14. We'll be covering the event as it happens, and you can follow our coverage for all of the latest from WWDC 2022.