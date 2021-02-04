Hurry! PS5 restock hits Walmart today at 3:40PM EST — Use these quick links [Update]

Update at 3:33 EST: The PS5 sold out quickly but a new batch will go up on sale at 3:40pm EST. You can continue to use the links below to try to snag one!

A PS5 restock is happening! Walmart is poised to have a fresh wave of PS5 consoles at 3PM EST today. The big-name retailer also plans to sell the Xbox Series X alongside the Sony console, so run, don't walk. This is your chance!

Snagging a PS5 and an Xbox Series X has been has been like searching for a needle in a haystack. With high demand outweighing the available supply, gamers have been going nuts trying to secure Sony and Microsoft's highly desired consoles.

Hurry! A PS5 and Xbox Series X restock just hit Walmart

Make sure to keep your finger on the refresh button. Many gamers will be flooding to Walmart to get their hands on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. And not only that, you'll be competing with bots that are designed to beat humans at snatching one of the most difficult-to-secure tech marvels of the year.

Swooping in on these PS5 and Xbox Series X opportunities is an excellent way to have your chance at paying for these consoles at market value rather than paying almost double the price. This eBay seller, for example, is selling the PS5 for a whopping $950.

It's madness out there in the scramble for a PS5 and Xbox Series X. Good luck!