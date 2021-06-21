Hurry! Ghost of Tsushima is only $30 right now: Experience the epic samurai tale

If you're looking for a deal on one of the best PS4 games of all time, look no further than this sick 50% off deal on Ghost of Tsushima.

You can pick up Ghost of Tsushima for just $30 on Amazon.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation games to have in your library. This PS4 version comes with a free PS5 digital download of the game. We love this game for its beautiful open world, great sword fighting mechanic, and strong story.

Ghost of Tsushima is everything you would want out of a samurai video game. From the massive grove of ginkgo trees that make up the Golden Forest to mountains covered in gorgeous violet hyacinths, there is no end to the breathtaking beauty of feudal Japan.

Like most open-world titles, how you approach obstacles in Ghost of Tsushima is up to you. Do you infiltrate enemy areas with your stealthiest moves or do you go in brandishing your katana, taking on all challengers head-on like a samurai? There are no wrong answers.

Overall, Ghost of Tsushima is what you get if you throw Assassin’s Creed and Tenchu: Stealth Assassins in a blender. It’s got a deep, compelling story and an absolutely gorgeous world to explore with top-notch sword-fighting skills.

Don't miss out on this epic deal.