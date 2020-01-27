Hurry! Amazon is taking $100 off the 10.2-inch iPad

One of the best iPad deals of 2019 is back.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $249.99. That's $79 off and the cheapest iPad price we've seen since Christmas. Need more storage space for your photos and apps? Amazon also has the Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $329.99. That's $99 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet.

The 10.2-inch iPad is the best tablet for most people. It sports a large Retina display, packs just the right amount of horsepower for most people, and it now supports the Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart Keyboard.

In our Apple iPad 2019 review, we praised Apple's least expensive slate for its bright display and long battery life (10 hours and 7 minutes), both of which are improved over the previous model. We played a few of our favorite Apple Arcade games and saw no lag in the gameplay. We also tested the tablet on non-Apple Arcade games, such as Asphalt 9. Again, gameplay was smooth and we noticed the crisp detail of confetti falling around my Mitsubishi.

As far as tablets are concerned, the iPad remains the king of tablets for most people and is especially recommended at this price.