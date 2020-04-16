HP Spectre x360 13 with OLED display now $300 off in Best Buy sale

Spring clearance deals on laptops are in full swing right now. For a limited time, you can save big on an HP 2-in-1 laptop.

Best Buy currently has the HP Spectre x360 13 4K OLED laptop for $1,499. Normally, this laptop would set you back a cool $1,799, so that's a whopping $300 in savings. It's the cheapest price we've seen for this laptop configuration.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get.

HP Spectre x360 13" 2-in-1 w/ 4K OLED touch screen: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite premium laptops and the best 2-in-1s you can buy. This model packs a 13.3-inch 4K OLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD with 32GB of Optane. View Deal

The versatile HP Spectre x360 13 gives you the best of both worlds with its ability to switch from a laptop into a tablet. It's easily one of the best laptops for the money.

The Spectre x360 13 on sale packs a 13.3-inch 4K OLED touch screen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory.

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we were impressed by its elegant, compact design and vivid 4K OLED display. Although its webcam could be better, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its strong performance and lightning-fast SSD.

In the design department, The Spectre x360 sports a premium aluminum build with brass accents surrounding the lid. Its 4K, glossy display surrounded by slim size bezels is ridiculously colorful and sharp.

During real-world tests, the Spectre x360's Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with 16GB of RAM blew through 40 Google Chrome tabs without a hitch. Even with five 1080p YouTube videos streaming simultaneously, the laptop didn't lag.

On the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the Spectre x360 scored 18,360, climbing over the average premium laptop (16,669). It surpassed the MacBook Pro's 8th Gen Core i5 CPU (17,366).

At 2.6 pounds and 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, the Spectre x360 is impressively light for a 13-inch laptop. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) (2.9 pounds, 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.3~0.5 inches), the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and the Lenovo Yoga C940 (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches) were all heavier, but still thinner than the Spectre x360.

When it comes to ports, the Spectre x360 packs an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB Type-A port. There's also a microSD card slot and a headphone jack integrated into its design.

At $300 off, the HP Spectre x360 is an incredible value if you want a premium machine.