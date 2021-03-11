HP dual monitor bundle sale: Up to $150 off HP X24I, Omen 25 gaming, and more

We have great news if you're bargain hunting for a dual monitor setup for your gaming or productivity needs. HP is currently slashing up to $149 off dual monitor bundles in its sitewide HP Days Sale savings event.
For instance, you can get the HP Omen 25 dual 144Hz monitor bundle for $469.99. Normally, two of these monitors would set your back $560, so that's $90 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this dual display bundle and one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season.
HP Omen 25 Dual 144Hz Monitor Bundle: was $560 now $470 @ HP
Save $90 on the HP Omen 25-inch gaming monitor bundle. Each 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a lightning fast 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to ensure smooth, crystal-clear visuals.
HP X24I Dual 144Hz Monitor Bundle: was $520 now $370 @ HP
HP Day Sale takes $150 off the HP X24I gaming monitor bundle. These monitors feature a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium. This ensures buttery smooth, lag-free gameplay to give you a competitive edge over opponents. HP also offers the HP X24c dual gaming monitor bundle for $379.99 ($80 off).
The Omen 25 by HP is one of the industry's best gaming monitors. Each 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to ensure smooth, crystal-clear visuals.
The biggest discount takes $150 off a pair of HP X24I gaming monitors, bringing the bundle down to $369.99, down from $520. Specs-wise, these 1080p monitors have a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium. This ensures smooth, lag-free gameplay which gives you a competitive edge over opponents.
Looking for compact dual monitors for your setup? HP also offers two HP 22ER 21.5-inch monitors for $209.99 ($90 off) and a pair of HP 23ER 23-inch monitors for $260 ($100 off). With ultra-wide viewing angles and crisp 1920 x 1080-pixel resolutions, these thin-bezel monitors are well suited for everyday productivity and content streaming.
HP 22ER 21.5-inch Dual Monitors: was $300 now $210 @ HP
Now $90 off, these HP 22-inch monitors are an affordable dual monitor setup option. With ultra-wide viewing angles and crisp 1920 x 1080-pixel resolutions, these thin-bezel monitors are well suited for everyday productivity and content streaming. The HP 23ER 23-inch dual monitor bundle is on sale for $259.99 ($100 off).
HP 27F 27" Dual 75Hz Monitor Bundle: was $500 now $400 @ HP
If you have more room in your budget for bigger monitors, you can save $100 on two HP 27F 27-inch 1080p res, 75Hz dual monitor with AMD FreeSync. It's a solid pick if you're looking a great looking monitor for work, watching movies, and PC gaming.