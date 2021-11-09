Google Pixelbook Go hits lowest price in rare Chromebook deal

The Google Pixelbook Go may be showing its age, but it's still one of the best premium Chromebooks to buy. Scheduled for auto-updates through 2026, the Pixelbook Go is lightweight, long-lasting and delivers snappy performance.

For a limited time, you can get the mid-tier Pixelbook Go for $749 from Amazon. Normally, it sells for $999, so that's $150 in savings and the Pixelbook Go's lowest price ever.

In terms of early Black Friday Chromebook deals — this is one of the best there is.

Best Buy mirrors this deal.

Rarely on sale, the Google Pixelbook Go is now $150 off on Amazon.

Google's Pixelbook Go is a best-in-class Chrome OS machine for multitasking.

The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display,1.5-GHz Intel Core i5-8200Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Integrated UHD graphics. For fast storage and file transfers, there's a 128GB SSD onboard. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of free Cloud storage and tons of Google Perks.

In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we loved its slim, lightweight design, bright, colorful display and solid performance. We gave the Pixelbook Go an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In our lab, its battery endured an impressive 11 and half hours of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. During multitasking tests, it shredded through 30 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously with zero lag.

Weighing a mere 2.3 pounds and measuring 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, the Pixelbook Go is lighter and thinner than most best 13-inch laptops. It's featherweight compared to the HP Envy 13 (2.8 pounds, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.57 inches), the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches), and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.0 x 0.6 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the Pixelbook Go is equipped with two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a capable Mac or Windows alternative, the Pixelbook Go is a solid choice.

Black Friday is approaching and we expect to see tons of excellent discounts on today's most coveted tech.