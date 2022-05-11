Google announces Pixel Buds Pro at I/O 2022

New Pixel Buds Pro are coming

To a smattering of cheers, Google announced the launch of its Pixel Buds Pro at this year's Google I/O 2022. The Pixel Buds Pro will be the first Google earbuds that come with ANC (active noise canceling), which will keep the background noise out and cause fewer distractions for users. 

The new buds will share the same features as past Google Buds, like the Pixel Buds and A Series. Things like Google Assistant and fast pairing, which are staples in previous Pixel Buds iterations, will now be complemented by pass-through, a new audio chip created by Google, and beam-focusing microphones, which should improve call clarity thanks to the new ANC. 

The new Pixel Buds Pro will come in four colors: Lemongrass, Charcoal, Fog, and Coral. Google stated that the new Pixel Buds Pro w have 11 hours of battery life with ANC turned off and seven hours with ANC turned on. 

In closing, Google promised a firmware update that will add spatial audio for a more immersive audio experience to be enjoyed by users. The new Pixel Buds Pro will become available for pre-order on July 21, 2022, and will cost $199. I am looking forward to getting these new Google Pixel Buds Pros popped into my massive ears to hear how they sound and check out how the new ANC performs. 

Via 9To5Google. 

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 