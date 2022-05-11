Google announces Pixel Buds Pro at I/O 2022

To a smattering of cheers, Google announced the launch of its Pixel Buds Pro at this year's Google I/O 2022. The Pixel Buds Pro will be the first Google earbuds that come with ANC (active noise canceling), which will keep the background noise out and cause fewer distractions for users.

The new buds will share the same features as past Google Buds, like the Pixel Buds and A Series. Things like Google Assistant and fast pairing, which are staples in previous Pixel Buds iterations, will now be complemented by pass-through, a new audio chip created by Google, and beam-focusing microphones, which should improve call clarity thanks to the new ANC.

(Image credit: Google)

The new Pixel Buds Pro will come in four colors: Lemongrass, Charcoal, Fog, and Coral. Google stated that the new Pixel Buds Pro w have 11 hours of battery life with ANC turned off and seven hours with ANC turned on.

In closing, Google promised a firmware update that will add spatial audio for a more immersive audio experience to be enjoyed by users. The new Pixel Buds Pro will become available for pre-order on July 21, 2022, and will cost $199. I am looking forward to getting these new Google Pixel Buds Pros popped into my massive ears to hear how they sound and check out how the new ANC performs.

Via 9To5Google.