Get the Asus ZenBook 13 for only $999 with this Prime Day deal

With it's stunning good looks, great performance and host of special features, the Asus ZenBook 13 is a mobile professional's dream. Featuring an Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD and the innovative 5.2 x 2.7-inch touchpad that doubles as a ScreenPad.

The lightweight Asus ZenBook 13 is currently on sale at Amazon for $999 . That’s a 13% savings or $150 off. It’s a fantastic Prime Day deal for those who need a lightweight go to multitasking ultraportable to keep up with their busy workflow.

With its royal blue chassis and gold accents, the Asus ZenBook 13 is a pleasure to look at. But armed with its Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, the notebook is also a pleasure to use. It’s an ideal system for on-the-go professionals, creatives or students. The laptop earned 4 stars on our review .

But the ZenBook 13 is more than a pretty laptop. It’s chock full of features including a MIL-spec tested chassis for extra durability. Thanks to its Windows Hello-compliant IR camera, the laptop also provides a measure of extra security via facial recognition logins.

But what makes the ZenBook 13 stand out from the competition is ScreenPad 2.0, a feature that allows the touchpad to double as a secondary display. It adds a level of versatility that few other laptops can match. The system lasted 13 hours and 9 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test, making it one of our longest-lasting systems.

At $999, this is a Prime Day deal that’s optimal for those in need of lightweight workhorse.