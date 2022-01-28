Epic laptop deal takes $250 off the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED with Intel 11th Gen CPU

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $250 off today's best Windows 11 laptops like the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED. If you're shopping for a powerful notebook with a gorgeous display, this deal is right up your alley.

As part of the sale, you can get the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $649. Typically, this laptop sells for $899, so that's $250 in savings. This is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED: was $899 now $649 @ Microsoft Store

Currently $250 off, the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED is an incredible value for the price. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display, a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and a 1TB SSD. The VivoBook 15 OLED is a solid choice if you're looking for a multitasking laptop with a gorgeous display and ample storage.

The VivoBook 15 OLED laptop by Asus is built for productivity and entertainment. The sale model has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display and Harmon Kardon speakers. Its hardware configuration includes a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact model, in our Asus VivoBook 15 review, we praise its good-looking design, great audio, and comfortable keyboard. Performance-wise, we expect the laptop in this deal to deliver snappy and seamless multitasking thanks to its Intel 11th Gen chipset.

Weighing in at 3.97 pounds and measuring 14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches, the VivoBook 15 OLED is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's on par with the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.5 inches).

One thing about the VivoBook 15 OLED, it has plenty of ports. You get a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports and an HDMI 1.4 port. Additionally, it has a headphone/mic combo jack, and a micro SD 4.0 card reader on board.

At $250 off, the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED is an incredible value for the price. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a sub-$700 all-around laptop.