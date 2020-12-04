Elden Ring could be "nearly finished" according to a reputable YouTuber

Elden Ring is an upcoming hardcore action-RPG developed by FromSoftware, famous for its work on Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro. However, the game has not been shown since E3 2019, making this nearly a year and a half of radio silence.

With each upcoming event, fans have desperately pleaded for it to receive a gameplay trailer and release date, but we have come out disappointed every time. However, there might be some hope. Lance McDonald, a YouTuber who managed to uncap the framerate in Bloodborne and explore much of the deleted content throughout FromSoftware's recent games had some news to share in a recent Twitch stream .

"I did some snooping today," McDonald said. "And it seems like Elden Ring is ready to be shown publicly. It seems like there's some people working on Elden Ring now who they only bring in when the games are nearly finished. Cause, as you can imagine, there's a bunch of contractors that I snoop around on, and I watch what they're doing and what they're talking about. Based on what I know that persons job is, I was like 'that game has got to be almost finished.' But, I still don't know whether it's gonna be at The Game Awards, and that's all I care about."

He also added that he believes a March 2021 release date is too soon. "If it was March, then I would know a lot more about it." He also made it clear he doesn't know enough about the game to predict when it'll come out, but he imagines it could be sometime next year.

He continues, "when the game gets very close to completion, I'll probably just stop talking about it, because I don't want to actually spoil it. So if I suddenly just stop speculating about Elden Ring stuff, it probably means I actually did learn some cool stuff about it."

Lance McDonald isn't a leaker, but he understands the inner workings of FromSoftware better than most. Additionally, this claim gives credence to Phil Spencer previously claiming that he has actually played Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is in a playable state, and if Lance McDonald is correct about certain contractors being brought on only when a game is near completion, we might see it rather soon.