Elden Ring update: Phil Spencer played Miyazaki's 'most ambitious game'

Elden Ring fans have been waiting patiently for any snippet of news that FromSoftware could offer them, but in an unsuspected twist, the head of Xbox himself, Phil Spencer, talked about playing Elden Ring and what he thinks of it.

In an interview with GameSpot, Spencer was questioned about how much of Elden Ring he'd actually seen, and he said, "I've seen actually quite a bit. I've played quite a bit."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer on Elden Ring

"As somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done," Spencer said. "I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he's tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it."

Of course, the other creator he's talking about is Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, who worked on the lore and universe of the game. Spencer also talked about how Miyazaki is "expanding his horizons" with Elden Ring, but says that doesn't apply to how the head of Xbox plays.

"I think that's because I'm a bad player, and then when he comes back we'll have a conversation about things that I think," Spencer said. "He's so passionate about what he does. It's one of the things I just love about getting to work with him on some of these games and seeing them come to our platform."

It's not a big surprise that Spencer got his hands on Elden Ring, especially since the trailer for the game debuted at the Xbox show in 2019. It's exciting to hear about Elden Ring from another perspective, especially since we've heard pretty much nothing about the game so far.