Bose Sport earbuds fall to $159 in limited time Best Buy deal

Best Buy audio deals are going strong with discounts on headphones, portable speakers, home theater, and more. Right now, our top-rated sporty earbuds are on sale for a great price.

For a limited time, you can get the Bose Sport Earbuds for $159 at Best Buy. That's $20 in savings since they usually retail for $179. This is the second lowest price we've seen for these true wireless earbuds.

Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $159 @ Best Buy

Bringing big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts, the Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge. This deal ends April 1.

Bose is synonymous with today's best audio products and the Sport Earbuds live up to its reputation. They offer great sound and a comfortable fit with easy to use touch controls. And with sweat resistance and 5-hour battery life, they're the best headphones for workouts and everyday use.

In our Bose Sport Earbuds review, we highlight their comfortable design, stellar sound and great call quality. Although they lack active noise-cancelling, passive noise isolation keeps you aware of your surroundings. We gave the Bose Sport Earbuds an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. They're the Editor's Choice sporty earbuds.

During real-world tests, Bose Sport Earbuds' StayHear Max silicone ear tips provided a comfy, secure fit. Pairing the Sport Earbuds to a mobile device was quick and easy. The Bose Sport Earbuds' wide soundscape delivered warm, balanced audio and rich bass.

Like most other Bose wearables, the Sport Earbuds work with the free Bose Music app. Available as a free download for Android and iOS devices, it opens up a host of customization options.

If you're looking for the best headphones for working out and everyday use, the Bose Sport Earbuds are a solid choice.

Best Buy's audio sale ends April 1.

