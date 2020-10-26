Black Friday MacBook deals 2020: Sale prices to expect

Black Friday 2020 falls on November 27 and we expect to see the best MacBook deals of the season. We're still weeks away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year, yet there are solid MacBook deals available now.

The ongoing pandemic is causing retailers to offer Black Friday MacBook deals even earlier this year. Select retailers are offering significant discounts on previous and current-gen MacBooks.

One of the most recent Black Friday-like MacBook markdowns we've seen dropped the base MacBook Air 2020 to $849 ($150 off) . It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook — a deal we expect to return on Black Friday.

This year, we've seen excellent deals on the pricey 16-inch MacBook Pro shortly after its release. The biggest discount we've seen so far took $400 off the fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 chip. The deal price set it at $2,399, down from $2,799. For a limited time, this laptop is on sale for $2,449 ($350 off) which is just $50 shy of its all time low price. B&H offers this same deal.

If you're looking for an early Black Friday MacBook deal and don't want to wait, we've rounded up the top deals you can get. From the entry-level MacBook Air to the powerful MacBook Pro, these are the best early Black Friday MacBook deals right now.

Black Friday is approaching and we expect to see a plethora of deals on MacBooks. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 page for this year’s best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday MacBook deals right now

Black Friday MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ B&H

One of the early Black Friday laptop deals right now takes $100 off Apple's latest MacBook. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2019/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Adorama

The 2019 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $300 off at Adorama. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 1.6-GHz 8th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $149 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,149 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard. View Deal