Best Presidents' Day laptop sales: Save at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Presidents' Day sales on laptops are still going strong this week as retailers and manufacturers continue to offer their best laptops deals. So if you skipped shopping on Presidents' Day, you can still core a solid deal from today's extended Presidents' Day deals. Some of the best Presidents' Day sales on laptops at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Walmart put even some holiday deals to shame.

So if you're long overdue for a laptop upgrade and you're short on cash, you've come to the right place. We're spotlighting all the best Presidents' Day sales on today's best laptops.

Lenovo continues its Presidents' Day sale, slashing 45% off its ThinkPad X and ThinkPad T workstations. That means you can snag yourself an excellent business laptop for as low $708.95 via Lenovo's Presidents' Day coupon, "THINKPRESDAY". Meanwhile, Dell continues to take $270 off the new Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop.

Not to be outdone, HP's Presidents' Day sale takes up to 60% off select laptops and PC monitors. Even better, you can take an extra 5% off $599+ or 10% off $999+ via coupon codes, "5PDS2020" and "10PDS2020", respectively.

So if you've been anxious for a price drop on a particular config, here are some Presidents' Day sales you can still get right now.

Lenovo Presidents' Day sale

Lenovo Yoga C940 15": was $1,709.99 now $1,289.99 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C940 2-in-1 packs a 1080p display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find and it's now $420 off via coupon, "PRESIDENTYOGA42". View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $1,181.95 @ Lenovo

This 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code "THINKPRESDAY" to take $967 off. View Deal

ThinkPad T480s 14" Laptop: was $2,409 now $749 @ Lenovo

This ThinkPad has a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD of storage. Use coupon, "THINK" to bring its price down to $749.

View Deal

HP Presidents' Day sale

HP Spectre x360 13t: was $1,149 now $693 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "5PDS2020" to take $456 off its regular price. View Deal

HP Omen Gaming Accessories: Up to 35% off @ HP

Get all the gaming gear you need at half the price. HP is taking up to 35% off Omen gaming accessories during its Presidents' Day sale. For instance, you ca, get the Omen Headset 800 for just $51.99, which is $28 off. View Deal

HP Laptop 15t: was $749 now $399 @ HP

Save big on this 15-inch HP laptop for Presidents' Day. The HP 15t comes with a powerful 1GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $399. We recommend upgrading its display to 1080p, which still comes in at just $460, an excellent price for a mainstream machine.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15t Laptop: was $979 now $520 @ HP

The HP Pavilion 15t is a reliable machine for everyday tasks. It packs a current-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Just keep in mind that it has a 1366 x 768 resolution display. Upgrade to a 1080p LCD (+$130) and then use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $617.50. (The coupon is only applies on orders of $599 or more). View Deal

HP Envy x360 Laptop 15t Touch: was $1,099 now $617 @ HP

Looking for a stylish 2-in-1 you can afford? This hybrid laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512SSD. Use coupon, "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $617.49.View Deal

HP Omen Laptop 15t: was $1,299 now $873 @ HP

This HP Omen Laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti CPU. Use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $873.99.View Deal

Dell Presidents' Day sale

Alienware m15 R2: was $1,999.99 now $1,729.99 @ Dell

This Alieware m15 r2 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. It's now $270 off at Dell. View Deal

Alienware m15 R1: was $1,749.99 now $1,349.99 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Alienware m15 with Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1660 Ti GPU at Dell. It's one the best gaming laptop deals available right now. View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,169.99, now $899.99 @ Dell

The new Dell G3 15 (3590) is one of our favorite cheap gaming laptops. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. View Deal

Dell Latitude 5490 Laptop: was $1,787 now $659 @ Dell

The Dell Latitude 5490 is a reliable business laptop with a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Core i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $1,128 off. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $341 now $239 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. Its specs are solid for the price, you get an 11.6" HD display, a Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Amazon Presidents' Day sale

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49.99 now $39.99 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its second-cheapest price ever.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79.99 now $59.99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now $20 off. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149.99 now $109.99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. It's just $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99.99 now $59.99 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's back at its Cyber Monday 2019 price. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. For a limited time, it's $199 off at Amazon.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB gives you double the storage and the same power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. Amazon is taking $300 off this high capacity model for a limited time.View Deal

Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover: was $1,328 now $765 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover keyboard is on sale for $765. The Surface Pro 6 is better than its successor in many ways. This specific model has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $472 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $288 now $220 @ Amazon

With its sleek lightweight design and MediaTek processor, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a solid choice for the money. And with an estimated 10 hours of battery you can expect to do a little overtime. View Deal

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $999.99 now $879.99 @ Best Buy

The new Dell G3 15 (3590) is the best overall cheap gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. It's currently $120 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15: was $699 now $519.99 @ Best Buy

This Asus VivoBook 15 packs a 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Snag one now for $180 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 4K C940: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Yoga C940 2-in-1 packs a 4K touchscreen display, 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find and it's currently on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $169 now $119 @ Best Buy

The affordable Lenovo Chromebook 100e is $50 off. It's a solid pick for students or anyone else who wants a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks. It features an 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory.View Deal

Walmart Presidents' Day sale

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799 @ Walmart

This Surface Pro 7 packs 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD hardware. It includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). View Deal

HP Omen 15.6"Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Walmart

This HP Omen gaming laptop (15-dc1088wm) packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $400 under its regular price and includes an Omen headset and mouse (combined $100 value). View Deal

Asus ROG 15.6" Laptop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Walmart

The ROG Strix is a stylish gaming laptop built in collaboration with BMW Designworks Group. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Best of all, it's $350 off. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great for accident prone users.View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $459 @ Walmart

The iPad Air is a stylish, svelte tablet that's as good for gaming as it is for productivity. It packs Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which means games will fly on this machine. Normally $20 or $30 off, it's now $459 ($40 off).View Deal

Microsoft Presidents' Day sale

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Up to $330 off @ Microsoft

The base model Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Save $300 on select machines. View Deal