Best Cyber Monday laptop deals of 2019

Cyber Monday is finally here. And there is no better time of the year to get a steep discount on laptops, tablets or peripherals. We're tracking killer Cyber Monday laptop deals from various online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Since Cyber Monday is an online-only shopping event, you can avoid in-store stampedes and buy everything you need from the comfort of your couch.

While you shop, keep in mind that new Trump tariffs will kick in on Dec 15, which could boost the price of laptops and tablets. In fact, prices could experience an exorbitant 15% increase as a result, so you might want to take advantage of these low Cyber Monday prices while they're still around.

Here are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday laptop deals

Cyber Monday laptop deals available now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 sports a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU. It also comes bundled with Microsoft's Type Cover, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet. On sale for $599, it's at its lowest price ever.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ keyboard & pen: was $1,429 now $999

Best Buy is taking $430 off the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i5 CPU and 256GB of storage. Again, this epic deal includes the Surface Pen and Type Cover keyboard, accessories we strongly recommend. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 (1080p, Core i7): was $1,299 now $899

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019, the Yoga C930 has a gorgeous display, a slim aluminum chassis and a soundbar hinge that pumps out luscious audio.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, Intel Cre i5): was $1,299 now $950

Amazon is taking an extra $49 off the Black version, which brings the total discount to $349. This base model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core i5): was $999 now $622

Google's first attempt at a tablet, the Pixel Slate has an elegant design, a sharp screen and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. View Deal

Lenovo 14w Laptop: was $299 now $129 @ Lenovo

Do you need the cheapest Windows 10 laptop that currently exists. Well, let me introduce you to the Lenovo 14w Laptop. This cheap as hell machine comes with AMD A6-9220C CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC of storage.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13: was $1,299 now $1,049

This slim baby comes packed with a Core i7-1065G7, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. For just barely $1,000, the Spectre x360 13 is an absolute steal for the specs it has.View Deal

MSI P65 Creator: was $1,899 now $1,499

The MSI P65 Creator nets you a Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Top that off with a 4K display, and this machine is perfect for any gamer or content creator at the relatively low price of $1,499.View Deal

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,529 now $949 @ Dell

The Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop comes packed with a Core i7-9750H, a GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. Those are some meaty components all for just under $1,000. You also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. This deal goes live at Dec 2 at 9:00 AM EST.View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $219 now $99

Good luck finding a cheaper laptop than this Lenovo 100e Chromebook, which is just $89 this Cyber Monday. This is a great deal if you need a laptop for your kid or to run basic tasks. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a Core i3-1005G1, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. For just $269, this laptop is an absolute steal for Cyber Monday deals.View Deal

HP Elite Dragonfly: was $1,629 now $1,466 with coupon BPCBFCMAC10

The HP Elite Dragonfly comes with Core i5-8265U, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD. It's one of HP's newest premium laptops and you can already get it at a $162 discount.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9th Gen): was $2,349 now $1,899

One of our favorite laptops, the Dell XPS 15, is available for $1,899. That's $450 off of its regular price. The laptop features a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU and a 1TB SSD. Plus you get a show-stopping 4K OLED touch display. View Deal

Asus ZenBook 13: was $999 now $899

You heard of the little black dress? Check out this little blue notebook. The Asus ZenBook 13 has an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, integrated graphics and a 512GB SSD. And you get a digital number pad hiding in the touchpad waiting to boost your productivity.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

This is the lowest price we've seen for our favorite business laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sleek business laptop with a beautiful display, fast performance and loads of security features. View Deal

Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop: was $699 now $599 @Amazon

The Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD all for just $599, which is great on its own, but adding that 120Hz is the sweet cherry on top.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": was $189 now $132

It doesn't get much cheaper than this. Amazon is taking $56 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market. This Chromebook is a great option for kids. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P1: was $2,399 now $1,319

The ThinkPad P1 is a lightweight powerhouse. It packs a 2.5GHz Core i5-9400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "THINKSGIVING" drops its price to $1,319.95. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar II: was $2,099 now $1,499

The Asus ROG Strix Scar II has an 8th Gen Core i7 processor and a Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, which is plenty powerful. Throw in a gorgeous 1080p 144Hz display and an aggressive, yet relatively lightweight design and you've got a winner on the gaming and budget front.

Lenovo Yoga C940 (1080p, Core i7) was $1,569 now $1,369

The Yoga C940 is the successor to one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Improved in many ways, the sleek Yoga C940 is powered by a six-core 10th Gen Core i7 CPU. A stylus garage, fingerprint sensor and soundbar hinge is the icing on the cake.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $269

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a solid laptop for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally on sale for $349, it's now $80 off. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $126 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch: was $1,099 now $899

The Legion Y540 is one of Lenovo's budget gaming machines. However, this configuration packs plenty of power including a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,188

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,279, which is $120 off. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $1,099 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $599.99 now $549.99

Asus' premium 2-in-1 offers plenty of versatility thanks to a 360 degree hinge, snappy 3.4 GHz, Intel Core m3-8100y Processor and all-day battery life. While you won't be running demanding programs like Photoshop natively, the C434 makes up for it with it's responsive and effortless experience.View Deal

Samsung Notebook Odyssey and HMD Odyssey+ Bundle: was $2,499 now $1,699

This gaming laptop packed with a Core i7-9750H, an RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD comes bundled with a free Samsung HMD Odyssey+, which is a VR headset that comes with two controllers.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2299.99 now $1799.99 @ Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (4K): was $3,989 now $1,999

If you need the best screen, Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 4K display. Just use code "THINKBF6" to receive a 50% discount. Other specs include a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070): was 2,599 now $2,260

If you want a premium laptop on top of a powerful gaming rig, then the Blade 15 is the laptop to buy. In our Razer Blade 15 review, we praised the laptop for its strong performance and long battery life.View Deal