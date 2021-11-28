Cyber Monday Beats deals 2021: Save up to $200 on today's hottest headphones

Cyber Monday 2021 has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that you're late to the party! Retailers are known to offer the lowest prices of the year on Beats wireless headphones even after Cyber Monday.

So if you're on the hunt for new earbuds or over ear headphones, you've come to the right place. We're sharing the best Cyber Monday deals on Beats headphones below — from the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds to the over-ear Beats Studio 3 headphones.

We're also including markdowns on the now discontinued Beats Solo Pro and Beats EP.

Cyber Monday headphone deals are in full swing. We're seeing plenty of generous discounts on Beats-branded wearables.

Currently, Amazon offers the Powerbeats Pro for $149. Usually, they fetch $249, so you're saving $100. This is the Powerbeats Pro's lowest price yet and one the best Beats Cyber Monday deals out there.

Runners and gym rats will benefit from the Powerbeats Pro's wrap-around-the-ear secure fit and water-and-sweat resistance. Just like the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant, painless connectivity to your phone.

If you're looking for the best sports headphones, the Powerbeats Pro are a wise choice.

Cyber Monday 2021 fell on November 26-29 and we saw tons tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Here are the best post Beats Cyber Monday deals we're seeing right now:

Best Beats Cyber Monday deals 2021

Beats Cyber Monday deals 2021

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday headphone deal takes $100 off, Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are at their lowest price of the year. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls.

Beats Studio Buds Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart Beats Studio Buds Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Now $40 off, Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to eight hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Now $50 off, Beats Solo Pro headphones are down to a stellar price. They feature active noise-cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. This is one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals out there.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon Beats Studio 3 Wireless: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

One of the best Beats Cyber Monday deals knocks $180 off the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Beats EP Wired: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon Beats EP Wired: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $50 on the Beats EP on-ear wired headphones. These recently discontinued Beats headphones feature a durable, light design and deliver premium sound.

