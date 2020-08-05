Baldur's Gate 3 delayed: How to watch the new release date reveal

Larian Studios announced today that it wouldn't make Baldur's Gate 3's Early Access launch date, originally scheduled for August. However, the studio said there would be a launch date reveal instead.

According to Larian Studios, the release date for Baldur's Gate 3 will be unveiled on August 18 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET. Here's where you can watch the reveal.

How to watch Baldur's Gate 3 livestream

Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner. We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside @geoffkeighley, @LarAtLarian and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th. https://t.co/S1RlVpJ8yw pic.twitter.com/NCkrnHHpH0August 4, 2020

Larian Studios is holding a "Panel From Hell" featuring "special guests." It looks like it'll be a part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest show. It'll take place on August 18 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET and you'll be able to watch it on the Baldur's Gate 3 site, Twitch and YouTube.

Before this announcement, Larian Studios posts a community update a few weeks ago, revealing the progress it has made with its stealth mechanics as well as its turn-based systems.

There's also 90 minutes of live Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay that you can check out, which was aired as a part of D&D Live 2020.

Stay tuned for more info, as we should be getting the official release date for Baldur's Gate 3 soon as well as some "big news."