Asus VivoBook 15 with Ryzen 5 CPU hits record low price of $450

This Asus VivoBook 15 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is a wise choice if you're looking for a capable laptop under $500. Perfect for work, school, and leisure, It's thin, lightweight and doesn't skimp on performance.

For a limited time, the Asus VivoBook 15 is down to just $449.99 at Best Buy. Normally, this laptop retails for $150, so that's $600 in savings. It's this VivoBook's lowest price ever and one of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.

In terms of inexpensive portable PCs, the Asus VivoBook 15 is one of the best laptops around.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Performance-wise, the laptop's Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB is ample power for day-to day-tasks and content streaming.

Although we didn't test this Ryzen 5 configuration, in our Ryzen 7 Asus VivoBook 15 review, we liked its premium, slim-bezel design and generous amount of ports. It has three USB-Type A ports, a USB Type-C port, and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a microSD card reader and headphone/mic jack on board.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14 x 9 x 0.8 inches, the Asus VivoBook 15 is on par with the weight of the Acer Aspire 5 (3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches). It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and HP Chromebook 15, (4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches).

So if you want to get the most bang for your buck, at $150 off, this Ryzen-charged Asus VivoBook 15 is a no brainer.