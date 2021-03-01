Listen up! Get up to $50 off Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods follow a bit of a trend when it comes to price. Outside of any big sales events like Black Friday, you will see a discount at the beginning of every month.

And just like clockwork over at Best Buy, you can get $50 off AirPods Pro and up to $40 off AirPods , with models starting at just $129.99.

A lightning deal that won't be around for long... Apple AirPods Pro: was $249.99 now $189.99 @ Woot

While writing this, I thought the lowest price was $199.99 at Best Buy. But Woot have proven me wrong with $60 off here! Don't miss out, it's around only for today.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249.99 now $199.99 @ Best Buy

Now $50 off for a limited time, Apple’s AirPods Pro picked up an Editor’s Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, decent noise cancellation and seamless integration with iOS.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: was $159.99 now $129.99 @ Best Buy

Want to get into Apple’s AirPods ecosystem on the cheap? This is your way to do it. Complete with a wired charging case, these have a decent sound quality, microphones for hands-free calling that are up there as some of the best, and a built-in H1 headphone chip for rapid and strong Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: was $199.99 now $159.99 @ Best Buy

Same as above, but with the added convenience of a wireless charging case. That means the already generously long battery life becomes worry free, as you can pop it down on any Qi-standard charger.View Deal

We’re confident in recommending these earbuds to you, as you can read in our AirPods Pro review and the fact these models rank highly in our best wireless earbuds list. We gave the pros a 4.5-star rating for clear, balanced sound, great noise cancellation and IPX4 sweat resistance.

And many features crossover all models, including the seamless connectivity courtesy of the H1 headphone chip. Whether you want the cream of the crop or a good set of wireless buds, Apple has you covered!