Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch this February — according to Amazon leak

Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch has been in development since mid-2020, and it could be launching a lot sooner than you think.



A recent listing on Japanese Amazon, found by Game Rant, shows Apex - Champion Edition for Nintendo Switch with a release date of February 2, 2021. This isn't the first time we've seen this date, as another leak on a Japanese Apex Legends YouTube video description showed the same release date for Nintendo Switch. Both the description and YouTube video have now been taken down.

This date also coincides with the massively popular battle royale hero shooter's Season 8 launch, Mayhem, which brings in a new Legend, Fuse.

When Season 7 launched with Steam, developers Respawn Entertainment stated it was pushing back the launch of the Nintendo Switch release "in order to do justice to the game." The Switch release will come with cross-platform play as well, along with the latest seasonal content and full-feature parity with the other versions of the game.



Of course, Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so the standard edition presumably downloadable on the Nintendo Switch eShop when it launches won't come with every Legend unlocked, like on other platforms.



However, the Apex Legends: Champions Edition seen on Amazon would come with all Legends, along with Legendary skins.



If you don't already know, you can play Apex Legends now on Xbox One, PS4, PC and (hopefully) on Nintendo Switch this February.