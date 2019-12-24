Amazon sales that can ship by Christmas

Christmas Eve has arrived and if you're still out a few gifts, we've got good news. Amazon is extending many of its last-minute deals through the holiday and many deals can still ship and arrive by Christmas.

Items with same-day delivery include everything from the inexpensive Fire Tablet to various Bose headphones.

There is a catch: You must live in a city where Amazon offers same-day delivery courtesy of its Prime Now delivery service. It also helps to be a Prime member. Prime members get free same-day delivery shipping on orders priced $35 or more. Non-Prime members pay $9.98 per item. (You can sign up for a free trial if you're not already a member and cancel before it renews). You'll also need to sign into your Amazon account to see your expedited shipping options. (If you're not signed in, you won't see the "arrives before Christmas" text).

So stay indoors, ditch the crowded department stores, and check out the best Amazon deals with same-day delivery from the comforts of your home.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35. Non-Prime members pay $9.98 per item).

Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery, reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities. Order by 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. in select locations) for Whole Foods Market and 8 p.m. local time for Amazon Fresh Tuesday, Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-star stores are open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Amazon sales that ship by Christmas

MacBook Air 13" (2017/128GB): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now just $50 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $39 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its second-cheapest price ever.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. Amazon has stock of the base model again and it can arrive before Christmas. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $189 now $159 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. Only the 64GB model can arrive in time for Christmas. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $40 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The Kindle is Amazon's entry-level e-book reader. Yet despite its affordable price, it has everything you need to read for hours including a built-in front light. It's now $20 off and arrives in time before Christmas. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) w/ Amazon Music: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now only $24.99. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it. It comes with 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Bundle: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you a 1TB game console and three games for $149. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours with their charging case). View Deal

Bose QC35 II Headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. This is one of the best holiday deals we've seen. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent stocking stuffer and now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Sony's wireless headphones are well-regarded for both their sound, comfort and noise cancellation features. They also last a long time on a charge.View Deal