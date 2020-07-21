Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates announced, no word on U.S.

Prime Day 2020 will be held in August, but only in India, Amazon announced Tuesday. The online shopping event will start start at midnight on Thursday, August 6 in India and run for 48 hours.

Prime Day was founded five years ago and this marks the event's fourth year in India. To date, Prime membership perks including early Prime Day deals access are enjoyed 150 million Prime members in 19 countries.

Although Amazon announces its August 6-7 Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates, there's still no word on U.S. dates and start time.

"Starting July 22, Prime members can begin celebrating Prime Day early with exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Prime Reading and Gaming with Prime," Amazon said in a news release to Laptop Mag on Tuesday.

Prime members in India can enjoy two days of deals on a range of products and services. Amazon-branded hardware as always with be at the forefront so bargain shoppers can expect huge discounts on Kindle devices, Echo, and Fire TV.

Prime Day deals in India will also offer the best deals on smartphones, electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials and more. This year, Prime members will get early access to more than 300 new products from top brands like Samsung, Intel, Jabra, JBL, Philips, One Plus, Microsoft Xbox, Xiaomi and others.

What's more, Prime Day members in India can shop from upcoming brands via Amazon Launchpad. This includes "artisans and women entrepreneurs from the Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli and other small sellers as well as local shops", Amazon said.

This Amazon India Prime Day news arrives hot on the heels of reports that Prime Day in the US is postponed until October.