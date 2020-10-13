Best Prime Day deals 2020: Here are the top discounts

Amazon Prime Day deals are finally here so get ready for big savings. Amazon's two-day event runs until Wednesday October 14, 12:00 am PT/ 3:00 am ET. Historically, Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It's like the Super Bowl of online retail. This made-up celebration gives Prime members exclusive access to sitewide deals on everything from Fire Tablets to the industry's best laptops.

Now that Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, we'll help you find the best Prime Day deals. Bargain shoppers will want to take advantage of solid discounts on laptops, tablets and more during the sale. As its moniker implies, Prime Day deals are for Prime members only, so if you're not one, now is the perfect time to reap exclusive discounts with an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

We're seeing deals on every laptop brand including Apple, Asus, Dell, and HP. One of the most noteworthy deals is the 2020 MacBook Air for $849 ($150 off). It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet and one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Meanwhile, our favorite noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 also just an all-time low price of $298 ($52 off).

Amazon Alexa also played a huge role in this year's Prime Day sale with three times more queries compared to an average day. What's more, twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to last year. This comes as no surprise since more people rely on Amazon for online shopping due to the ongoing global crisis. That said, Prime Day 2020 in the US could become the biggest Prime Day ever.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day laptop deal right now takes $150 off Apple's latest MacBook. For a limited time, the MacBook Air is on sale for $849 at Amazon, which is its lowest price yet. It features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $300 off at Amazon. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Best of all, it includes the new Magic Keyboard.View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The latest 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 7390 4K Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,402 `@ Amazon

This Prime Day deal save you $398 Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.1-GHz Core i7-10710U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go (i5/16GB/128GB): was $999 now $909 @ Amazon

Just ahead of Prime Day, Amazon takes $90 off the Pixelbook (Just Black). It packs a 1080p touch screen, a 1.3-GHz Core i5-8200Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the new iPad at Amazon right now. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you can snag this tablet now for an all-time low price. View Deal

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $336 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever. View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" (64GB): was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a premium design, bright display and long battery life. It features a 10.4-inch (1920 x 1200) display, an Exynos octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In an apparent early Prime Day deal, the S6 Lite is currently $70 off.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. Prime Day 2020 tablet deals take $50 off Amazon's largest tablet. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers packs a 7-inch display, 1.3-GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind. Get it for $59 this Prime Day.View Deal

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 mpow $298 @ Amazon

This Prime Day deals takes $52 off our favorite headphones. The latest revamp to its flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, provides excellent sound and crystal clear whether you’re in or outdoors. Get them now for an all-time low price. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day headphone deals you can get right now takes $150 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $114. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. At $44 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. These headphones are currently $30 off right now which puts them at an all time low price. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The water and sweat resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $52 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for an all-time low price.View Deal

Best Prime Day Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch Games: Up to 35% off

Prime Day deals take up to 35% off select Nintendo Switch games. Get Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for just $40 ($20 off).View Deal

Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

This new installation of Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $60 now $29 @ Amazon

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 features 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399.99 now $249.99 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $150 off at Amazon.View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started on July 15, 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary.

For 24 hours, Amazon offered Prime members exclusive deals on a wide range of products. The day was such a success that Amazon made Prime Day an annual tradition and has expanded the holiday to numerous countries including Spain, Japan, Austria, Mexico, and more.

Amazon has also expanded the duration of Prime Day. In 2017, Amazon Prime Day lasted for 30 hours, whereas in 2018 Prime Day lasted for 36 hours. Last year, Prime Day ran from July 15 through the end of July 16 making the 48-hour sale the longest in its history. Prime Day 2020 will mimic last year's run time, offering two days of deals, beginning October 13.

What are the best Prime Day deals?

Prime Day is all about the best Amazon deals. Naturally the best Prime Day deals tend to be on Amazon hardware. Below you'll find last year's best Prime Day deals on Amazon hardware.

Amazon announced that it's taking 45% off its tablet line for Prime Day 2020. Earlier this year, the retailer launched a trio of new next-generation Fire HD 8 tablets: the all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. Prices range from $89.99 to $139.99. Prime Day affords bargain shoppers to snag the retailer's newest tablets for a stellar price. In one early Prime Day deal, you can get the Kids Edition Fire HD 8 for $79.99 ($60 off).

One of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far takes a whopping $70 off the Fire HD 10 , which drops it down to an all-time low price of $79.99.

Do I need a Prime account for Prime Day?

Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime members. However, if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to join. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged the $119 yearly membership for Prime.

College students can also sign up for a Prime Student membership to shop Prime Day deals. Prime Student costs $59 per year (50% less than a traditional membership) and offers many of the same perks. What's more, students get a 6-month free trial instead of just 30 days. Students can also check out deals at Amazon's new Off-to-College Store, which offers discounts on everything from laptops to dorm room accessories.

How do I shop on Amazon Prime Day 2020?

When Prime Day arrives, simply come back to this page and we'll show you the day's best deals. Amazon will also have a Prime Day hub you can visit at Amazon.com/PrimeDay.

If you prefer mobile shopping, download the free Amazon mobile app for Android and iOS to get Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on your tablet or phone. Even better, you can shop without having to lift a finger if you already own a Fire HD tablet, Echo smart speaker or other Alexa-enabled Amazon device. You can summon Amazon's voice assistant to help you shop Prime Day deals. Bear in mind that Alexa will give you any deal it finds, good and bad.

More over, you can support your favorite causes when you shop on Prime Day or any other day. Shop from Smile.Amazon.com and Amazon will donate a percentage of your purchases to the charity of your choice.

Prime Day 2020 Lightning deals

Lightning Deals are ultra-fast deals available via Amazon's "Today's Deals" page. On Amazon Prime Day, however, all Lightning Deals are exclusive to Prime members only. The deals will be available for a short period of time only, so you must select "Add to Cart" to claim the Lightning Deal you want.

Once added to your cart, a countdown timer appears letting you know how much time you have left before the discount expires.

Due to the time sensitive nature of Prime Day Lightning Deals, it's a good idea to watch them before they start. To receive mobile alerts when a Lightning Deal is about to begin, download and install the Amazon app to your smartphone or tablet and turn on notifications.