Amazon is taking 50% off this excellent Acer Predator gaming laptop

Get the Acer Predator Triton 700 for half its price

Acer Predator Triton 700 Gaming Laptop
Acer Predator Triton 700 Gaming Laptop (Image credit: Future)

A good gaming laptop can easily set you back at least $1,500. Fortunately, excellent gaming deals such as this one from Amazon are here to offer your wallet some relief.

Currently, Amazon has the Acer Predator Triton 700 15.6-inch Laptop on sale for just $999. Traditionally priced at $1,999, that's a whopping $1,000 off and one of the best laptops deals available right now. 

The Predator Triton 700 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU. Acer's laptop is also VR ready. Just plug in an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive and you're ready to go. 

Design-wise, the Triton 700's touchpad has been upended to the top of the keyboard deck and transformed into a peek-a-boo panel. In order to make room for the flashy design, the keyboard has also been pushed down the deck, eliminating the palm rest.  As a result, you'll want to plug in a mouse if you need to gets serious work done. If that's not enough bells and whistles, the laptop also features a backlit mechanical keyboard. 

Deals this steep are pretty rare, so make sure to get this gaming laptop on sale while you can. 