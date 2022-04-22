AirPods 2 are priced to move at just $99

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods are a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative. Although we typically don't recommend products more than 2 years old, the AirPods 2 are still among the best wireless earbuds to buy.

Currently, Amazon continues to offer the 2nd Generation AirPods for $99. Normally, they cost $159, so that's $60 off their normal price. This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for the AirPods 2 and just $10 shy of their lowest price ever,

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon continues to offer Apple's 2nd generation AirPods for $60 below retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.

The AirPods 2 buds are comfortable to wear, sound good, and offer twice the talk time of the original AirPods. They're powered by Apple's H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes for fast and convenient Bluetooth pairing, especially to iPhones.

While we didn't test these buds, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the AirPods 2 and loved their lightweight, comfortable design and hands-free Siri integration. They awarded the AirPods 2 an Editor's Choice award for good quality sound.

When Tom's Guide watched four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streamed YouTube videos, listened to a full album, and talked on the phone for 30-minutes, the AirPods 2 stayed powered for 4 hours and 49 minutes.

This AirPods deal is only as good as stock permits, so be sure to scoop them up while you still can.