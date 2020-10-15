Act fast! Dell monitor is just $99 in early Black Friday deal

Amazon Prime Day has been packed with a seemingly endless amount of deals, but even though it's over, the absolute cheapest monitor that you can buy has shown up: the Dell SE2219H 22-inch monitor is $60 off right now.

Right now, you can get the Dell SE2219H 22-inch monitor on sale for $99 at Dell. It's damn near impossible to find a decent monitor that is this cheap at any time of the year.

Dell SE2219H 22-inch monitor: was $159 now $99

Get this super cheap Dell monitor for $99. It features a 22-inch panel with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate. It's rated for 250 nits of brightness and sports a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.View Deal

The Dell SE2219H sports a 22-inch panel with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate. This monitor is rated for 250 nits of brightness, which isn't super bright, but it'll do for matte display. It also sports a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

The monitor comes in at 19.25 x 1.83 x 11.60 inches and 10.58 pounds with the stand. As far as ports go, you'll find one HDMI 1.4 port and a VGA port, which is great for those on older systems.

This Dell monitor also comes with a ComfortView feature, which is designed to minimize harmful blue light. This'll make the screen a tad bit yellow if you turn it on.

