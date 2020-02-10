Act Fast: Bose QC 35 headphones are $129 off at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are one of the industry's best headphones. Just in time for Valentine's Day, you can get the stunning rose gold variant of these headphones for an unbeatable price.

Amazon currently has the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones (Rose Gold) on sale for $220. Normally $349, that's $129 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these limited edition wireless headphones. It's one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $220 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the limited edition Rose Gold model on sale for $220, which is their lowest price ever.View Deal

The Bose QC 35 are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They deliver great sound, they're comfortable wear over extended periods, and they provide excellent battery life.

In sister site Tom's Guide's Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, they loved the headphones' excellent active noise-cancellation capabilities. Bose noise-cancellation technology uses strategically placed microphones and proprietary algorithms to tune out your surroundings. In Tom's Guide's real-world testing, the QC 35 II headphones were effective at drowning out all ambient noise.

The QC 35 IIs support both Alexa and Google Assistant, which means they offer hands-free access to music, news headlines, and more. Moreover, the free Bose Connect companion app for Android and iOS phones lets you customize your sound, adjust noise-cancelling levels, and manage Bluetooth connections.

So if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift they'll love, you can't go wrong with the Bose QC 35 IIs.