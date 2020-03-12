Acer's excellent Predator X34 gaming monitor now $290 off at Amazon

The Acer Predator X34 may be pricey, but it's one of the best curved gaming monitor you can buy. That's why we're excited to share this deal we found on this excellent 34-inch display.

Currently, Amazon has the Acer Predator X34 34-inch curved gaming monitor on sale for $709.90. Normally, this monitor retails for $999.99, so that's $290 in savings. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor and one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season.

Acer makes some of the best gaming monitors out there. The Predator X34 features a 34-inch, 3440 x 1440-pixel 1900R curved ultrawide IPS display, G-Sync, and a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Acer Predator X34 and loved its stunning design, gorgeous display and solid G-Sync performance. They gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and awarded it Editor's Choice for its immersive level of immersion.

The Acer Predator X34 is one ferocious-looking curved gaming monitor. It boasts a fierce Predator logo on the rear bezel, bottom-facing LED lights, a jet-black finish and slim, aluminum legs.

As for gaming performance, we played Batman: Arkham Knight on the Predator and it looked especially stunning. When not gaming, the Predator is an all-around multimedia display for steaming Netflix movies and multitasking with productivity applications.

In terms of connectivity, the Predator X34 accommodates all your peripherals. It packs a DisplayPort, HDMI port, four USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type B port and a headphone jack.